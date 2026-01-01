Patti LaBelle Performs “The House I Live In”

Extras
The Broadway cast of Just In Time performs a medley on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth.
Trace Adkins performs “Still A Soldier” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Trace Adkins performs “American Made” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Carly Pearce performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2026’s A Capitol Fourth.
Host Alfonso Ribeiro leads A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c