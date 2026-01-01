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A Capitol Fourth

Trace Adkins Performs “American Made”

Season 2026 | 3m 31s

Debuting his new song, “American Made”, country music superstar and dedicated military community supporter Trace Adkins performs on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.

A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 2:31
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday
Host Alfonso Ribeiro leads A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Clip: S2026 | 2:31
Watch 7:40
A Capitol Fourth
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Clip: S2026 | 7:40
Watch 1:50
A Capitol Fourth
Carly Pearce Performs the National Anthem
Carly Pearce performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2026’s A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2026 | 1:50
Watch 1:28:45
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2026)
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:28:45
Watch 0:50
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth 2026 Host Alfonso Ribeiro
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Preview
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 0:37
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Talent Lineup
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:37
Watch 3:25
A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams Performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:25
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Rescue” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Firecracker” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45