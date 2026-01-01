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Maigret

Episode 5 Preview

Season 2 Episode 5 | 30s

After a wealthy businessman is killed, Guichard assigns the case to Maigret, who realizes the key lies in a case from 15 years ago. Maigret must trust his instincts, despite pressure from superiors and his own team, to find the real killer.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 4 Preview
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 3 Preview
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
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Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Maigret
Season 2 Official Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Season 2 Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Maigret
Season 2 Inside Look
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Clip: S2 | 2:20
Watch 2:27
Maigret
Season 2's New Faces
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Maigret
Best Alibi & Worst Weapon
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Clip: S2 | 0:45
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 6 Preview
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30