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Nature

Meet the Local Wildlife Guides Behind Tiger Island

Season 45 Episode 2 | 1m 36s

Nepali sisters Manju Mahatara and Sushila Mahatara played a crucial role in the making of Tiger Island. Drawing on their local wildlife expertise, the sisters helped filmmakers locate and film elusive wild tigers.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Paul D. Warner, PhD, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:41
Nature
Lost Baby Chimp Reunites With Her Mother
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:41
Watch 2:07
Nature
These Chimpanzees Make Weapons to Hunt
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24
Watch 3:08
Nature
Rare Footage Reveals What Tigers Do at Night
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
Clip: S45 E3 | 3:08
Watch 24:49
Nature
The King of the Everglades: Soil Science with Jordon King
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
Special: 24:49
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Nature
Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
Clip: S45 E2 | 2:55