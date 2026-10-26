The King of the Everglades: Soil Science with Jordon King

Extras
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.