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Nature

The Detour is Worth It | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 3

28m 21s

Do animals get hangry? Does everyone get altitude sickness? Will a tiny town in Kansas have a place to recharge an EV and a human? Scientist-comedian Sophie and her co-pilot Brendan face the challenges of 12,000-ft elevation and a bullet run through the middle of the USA, in a rush to get from Moab, Utah through Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri.

Aired: 07/26/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
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