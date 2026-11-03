A look at the DOJ's effort to control elections

Extras
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
Muslim communities confront surge of hostility during midterms