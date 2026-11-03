Pelosi reflects on career and predicts victory for Democrats

Extras
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia