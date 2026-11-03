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PBS News Hour

How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early

Season 2026 Episode 224 | 3m 31s

On Election Day, candidates, campaigns and analysts are looking for more than the total number of voters. They also want to know who showed up to the polls and what issues were on their minds. Traditional exit polls are evolving as the way people vote has changed. Deema Zein takes a closer look at some of the data behind the election.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E224 | 57:46
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Clip: S2026 E223 | 6:14