Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night

Extras
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
Muslim communities confront surge of hostility during midterms