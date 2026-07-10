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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in Maine

Season 2026 Episode 142 | 9m 36s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the fallout from this week’s shakeup in the Maine Senate race, President Trump's comments at the NATO summit and Rahm Emanuel's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Episode: S2026 E141 | 57:46