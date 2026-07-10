Metro rider recounts encounter with Patriot Front in D.C.

Extras
July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump fires election commission members in latest attempt to control voting process
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race
'The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself and earning an Emmy nomination
Dry winter leaves farmers along Colorado River facing greater water shortages
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
A look at the new regulations and incentives in the housing bill set to become law
News Wrap: DHS says man killed by ICE was not target of immigration operation
Where trans advocates are focusing efforts after recent court defeats
Renewed U.S.-Iran fighting threatens shipping and hopes of ending war