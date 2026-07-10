Trans advocates refocusing efforts after court defeats

Extras
July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dry winter leaves farmers along Colorado River facing greater water shortages
Metro rider recounts encounter with Patriot Front members in D.C.
Trump fires election commission members in latest attempt to control voting process
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race
'The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself and earning an Emmy nomination
News Wrap: DHS says man killed by ICE was not target of immigration operation
A look at the new regulations and incentives in the housing bill set to become law
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode