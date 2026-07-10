News Wrap: DHS says man killed by ICE was not target

Extras
July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
Dry winter leaves farmers along Colorado River facing greater water shortages
'The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself and earning an Emmy nomination
Trump fires election commission members in latest attempt to control voting process
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race
Metro rider recounts encounter with Patriot Front members in D.C.
Where trans advocates are focusing efforts after recent court defeats
A look at the new regulations and incentives in the housing bill set to become law
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode