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PBS News Hour

Annie Jacobsen joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'

Season 2026 Episode 159 | 6m 27s

What would happen if the next major national security threat wasn't a missile or a bomb but a deliberately engineered pathogen? That's the premise of "Biological War: A Scenario," the new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen. Geoff Bennett discussed America's preparedness for biological threats with Jacobsen on our PBS News podcast, "Settle In."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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