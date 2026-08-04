Annie Jacobsen joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'

Extras
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings, displace tens of thousands in Washington state
News Wrap: Michigan reports 2 deaths related to cyclosporiasis outbreak
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic primary voters not playing it safe
Sen. Moreno calls on ex-son-in-law Rep. Miller to resign amid domestic abuse allegations
Contentious Michigan Senate primary divides Democrats over direction of party
What we know about the cyberattacks on water systems in 7 states