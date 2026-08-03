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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Michigan reports deaths related to cyclosporiasis

Season 2026 Episode 158 | 6m 38s

In our news wrap Monday, health officials in Michigan reported the first deaths in the U.S. related to a cyclosporiasis outbreak, more than two dozen states are suing the Trump administration over its latest tariffs and officials in southern Ukraine say Russia dropped eight glide bombs in a span of 90 minutes, killing at least one person and wounding dozens more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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