The science behind prescribing arts to combat loneliness

Extras
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
Annie Jacobsen and Geoff Bennett discuss 'Biological War' on 'Settle In'
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after vowing to scrap 'anti-weaponization fund'
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings, displace tens of thousands in Washington state
News Wrap: Michigan reports 2 deaths related to cyclosporiasis outbreak
Contentious Michigan Senate primary divides Democrats over direction of party