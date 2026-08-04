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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Blanche nomination clears Judiciary Committee

Season 2026 Episode 159 | 6m 42s

In our news wrap Tuesday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is a step closer to securing the job permanently after the Senate Judiciary Committee narrowly approved his nomination, civil rights groups are demanding answers after a man from El Salvador died in ICE custody and Iran and Oman are reportedly nearing a potential deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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