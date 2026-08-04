News Wrap: Blanche nomination clears Judiciary Committee

Extras
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation
Annie Jacobsen and Geoff Bennett discuss 'Biological War' on 'Settle In'
How satellites and AI cameras are detecting wildfires before they get out of control
Paid early access to Trump's posts raises insider trading questions
Senate faces long to-do list and little time before recess
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'