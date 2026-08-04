© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Man charged with arson in Washington state wildfires

Season 2026 Episode 159 | 8m 08s

Firefighters in eastern Washington are struggling to gain the upper hand on the wildfires devastating the Spokane area. The three blazes have forced tens of thousands to flee and destroyed more than 700 buildings. Authorities arrested a man suspected of starting the fire considered to be the most destructive. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Dave Upthegrove, Washington commissioner of public lands.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E159 | 57:46
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Pool case shows gap between Trump's claims, court record
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
Clip: S2026 E159 | 8:04
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
The science behind prescribing arts to combat loneliness
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation
Clip: S2026 E159 | 7:46
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Annie Jacobsen joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Annie Jacobsen and Geoff Bennett discuss 'Biological War' on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E159 | 6:27
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E158 | 57:46
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'
Clip: S2026 E158 | 8:41
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after scrapping fund
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after vowing to scrap 'anti-weaponization fund'
Clip: S2026 E158 | 4:58
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings in Washington state
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings, displace tens of thousands in Washington state
Clip: S2026 E158 | 3:08
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Michigan reports deaths related to cyclosporiasis
News Wrap: Michigan reports 2 deaths related to cyclosporiasis outbreak
Clip: S2026 E158 | 6:38
Watch 9:35
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats not playing it safe
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic primary voters not playing it safe
Clip: S2026 E158 | 9:35