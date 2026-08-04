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PBS News Hour

Pool case shows gap between Trump's claims, court record

Season 2026 Episode 159 | 8m 04s

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped charges related to the Reflecting Pool after determining that the damage to the pool was not vandalism. That was in stark contrast to what she said weeks ago. It follows a pattern of disconnect between what the president and administration officials say in public versus what lawyers say in court. Amna Nawaz discussed more with former prosecutor Ankush Khardori.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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