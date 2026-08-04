Pool case shows gap between Trump's claims, court record

Extras
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation
Annie Jacobsen and Geoff Bennett discuss 'Biological War' on 'Settle In'
August 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump says new talks are Iran's 'last chance' to make deal 'before decapitation'
Blanche wins support from GOP holdouts after vowing to scrap 'anti-weaponization fund'
Wildfires destroy hundreds of buildings, displace tens of thousands in Washington state
News Wrap: Michigan reports 2 deaths related to cyclosporiasis outbreak
What we know about the cyberattacks on water systems in 7 states