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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on the midterm fight for Senate control

Season 2026 Episode 207 | 14m 15s

Candidates for U.S. Senate in three battleground states faced off in fiery debates Thursday night that frequently veered into personal attacks. David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including the battle for control of Congress.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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