Brooks and Capehart on the midterm fight for Senate control

Extras
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes
Ke Huy Quan reflects on his family’s escape from post-war Vietnam on ‘Settle In’
Democrats are betting on pastors and ministers in the midterms
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets
Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power
AI startup touts new possibilities for video creators, but concerns remain
Botched execution reignites debate surrounding death penalty