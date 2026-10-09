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PBS News Hour

Ke Huy Quan reflects on escaping Vietnam on ‘Settle In’

Season 2026 Episode 207 | 3m 44s

Actor Ke Huy Quan went from arriving in America as a refugee to starring in Indiana Jones and The Goonies. Decades later, he made an Oscar-winning comeback. In the latest episode of our PBS News podcast “Settle In,” Amna Nawaz spoke with him about his debut memoir “Never Say Die,” which starts with his family’s harrowing attempts to escape post-war Vietnam.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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