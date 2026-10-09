Ke Huy Quan reflects on escaping Vietnam on ‘Settle In’

Extras
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes
Brooks and Capehart on the fight for Senate control in battleground states
October 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets
How GLP-1s are reshaping cultural views on body image
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
Netanyahu's handling of Oct. 7 emerges as key issue in Israeli election
Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power