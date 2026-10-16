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PBS News Hour

Capehart and Continetti on the press secretary's quick exit

Season 2026 Episode 212 | 9m 18s

Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW and Wall Street Journal opinion columnist Matthew Continetti join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, the White House press secretary's exit after five days on the job, President Trump’s renewed feud with Ukraine’s president and new reporting on who is paying for the White House ballroom project.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E212 | 57:46
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Examining Trump's claims at his midterm rallies
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E212 | 5:01
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Clip: S2026 E212 | 6:17
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Clip: S2026 E212 | 4:57
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PBS News Hour
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E211 | 7:48