Oregon shooter attacked special ed classroom, police say

Extras
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Examining the controversial claims Trump is making at his midterm rallies
Kerry Kennedy remembers her mother's life and advocacy in new book
Capehart and Continetti on the White House press secretary's quick exit
What makes the Oregon school shooting different – and what can be learned
How Alaska became a key battleground in the fight for the Senate
Exhibition explores connection between Black women and the works of Shakespeare
News Wrap: Zacharia out as White House press secretary after less than a week on the job
Pennsylvania doctor urges vaccination as measles outbreak grows
David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in 'Sleeping Beauties'