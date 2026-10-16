News Wrap: Zacharia out as White House press secretary

Extras
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Examining the controversial claims Trump is making at his midterm rallies
Kerry Kennedy remembers her mother's life and advocacy in new book
Oregon school shooter attacked special education classroom, police say
What makes the Oregon school shooting different – and what can be learned
Capehart and Continetti on the White House press secretary's quick exit
Exhibition explores connection between Black women and the works of Shakespeare
How Alaska became a key battleground in the fight for the Senate
An accounting of Trump's promised payouts and questions they raise
David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in 'Sleeping Beauties'