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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Zacharia out as White House press secretary

Season 2026 Episode 212 | 4m 57s

In our news wrap Friday, White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is “transitioning out” of her role after less than a week on the job, three large brush fires in Southern California are forcing people to flee their homes and dozens of Israeli settlers set cars and trees ablaze across the West Bank and attacked Palestinians as they gathered for their autumn olive harvest.

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