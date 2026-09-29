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PBS News Hour

Prosecutors reopen Cornell University rape investigation

Season 2026 Episode 199 | 5m 55s

An investigation into an alleged gang rape in 2024 at Cornell University has been reopened after the woman who reported the assault sued the school and others. At the time, no criminal charges were filed, though Cornell said it investigated and took disciplinary action, including suspensions and expulsions. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Brian Mann of NPR.

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