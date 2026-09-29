Prosecutors reopen Cornell University rape investigation

Extras
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says
Affordability and accountability top priorities if Democrats take House, Jeffries says
During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump
Poland braces for potential confrontation as Russia tests NATO defenses
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base
WFP official on addressing global hunger in face of wars and climate disasters