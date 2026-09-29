Poland braces for potential confrontation with Russia

Extras
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'
New York prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged rape at Cornell University
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says
Affordability and accountability top priorities if Democrats take House, Jeffries says
During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
Jessica Tarlov on navigating political differences and her new book, 'I Disagree'
How Blanche is shattering DOJ's standard of political independence