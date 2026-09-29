Nikole Hannah-Jones on her consequential school choice

Extras
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Jessica Tarlov on navigating political differences and her new book, 'I Disagree'
How Blanche is shattering DOJ's standard of political independence
High mortgage rates compound housing affordability challenges
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on taxpayer funds used for TV ads promoting Trump
What Trump's rollback of fuel economy standards means for drivers
Powerful nor’easter batters parts of East Coast
WFP official on addressing global hunger in face of wars and climate disasters
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base