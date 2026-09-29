Affordability top priority if Dems take House, Jeffries says

Extras
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'
New York prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged rape at Cornell University
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says
During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump
Poland braces for potential confrontation as Russia tests NATO defenses
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode