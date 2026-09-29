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PBS News Hour

Affordability top priority if Dems take House, Jeffries says

Season 2026 Episode 199 | 7m 51s

The latest polling shows Democrats with a solid shot of regaining control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. If they do, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could become Speaker of the House, with debates over the economy, government spending, and President Trump’s agenda all unfolding. Jeffries joined Geoff Bennett to discuss those issues.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Clip: S2026 E199 | 6:37
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During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump
Clip: S2026 E199 | 3:36
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PBS News Hour
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Poland braces for potential confrontation as Russia tests NATO defenses
Clip: S2026 E199 | 7:24
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows third-country deportations
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
Clip: S2026 E199 | 6:17
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UK investigating possible plot against U.S. base
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base
Clip: S2026 E198 | 5:19
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PBS News Hour
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E198 | 57:46