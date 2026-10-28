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PBS News Hour

How the Associated Press tracks results on Election Night

Season 2026 Episode 220 | 3m 30s

Nearly 40 million votes have already been cast for races that will determine not only who controls Congress, but also governors, mayors and city councils. For many years, PBS News has relied on the Associated Press to keep track of results, and we will again next Tuesday. Deema Zein takes a closer look at how the AP counts the vote.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
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October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E220 | 57:46
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