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PBS News Hour

Where key Senate races stand in final days of campaigning

Season 2026 Episode 220 | 3m 18s

The race for the Senate has moved from off-the-radar a year ago to a dramatic, hard-to-predict finish where Democrats stand a chance of retaking the chamber. The contest will come down to just over a dozen races across the country. Lisa Desjardins takes a look at the map and what might happen.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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