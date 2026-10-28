© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
2026 WKAR Election Your Team. Your Vote. In Depth.
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Democratic and GOP strategists assess midterm landscape

Season 2026 Episode 220 | 7m 47s

To discuss how the midterm races are shaping up in the final days, Amna Nawaz sat down with Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee and Republican strategist Doug Heye.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E220 | 57:46
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
How the Associated Press tracks results on Election Night
How the Associated Press tracks and calls races on Election Night
Clip: S2026 E220 | 3:30
Watch 3:18
PBS News Hour
Where key Senate races stand in final days of campaigning
Where key Senate races stand in the final days of campaigning
Clip: S2026 E220 | 3:18
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
Brazil's Flávio Bolsonaro flees to U.S. after election loss
Brazil's Flávio Bolsonaro flees to U.S. after election loss
Clip: S2026 E220 | 5:29
Watch 9:41
PBS News Hour
America's long history of gerrymandering
America's long history of gerrymandering and its role in this year's midterms
Clip: S2026 E220 | 9:41
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta
Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta
Clip: S2026 E220 | 5:45
Watch 2:26
PBS News Hour
Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after train crash
Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after 2nd major train crash this year
Clip: S2026 E220 | 2:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E219 | 57:46
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. providing visa to Bolsonaro and family
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Clip: S2026 E219 | 6:07
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Clip: S2026 E219 | 8:07