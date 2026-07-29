© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Journalist details weekend spent with far-right Proud Boys

Season 2026 Episode 155 | 7m 22s

The Proud Boys were founded a decade ago, but the far-right group gained notoriety for being heavily involved in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Jen Golbeck, a University of Maryland professor whose research focuses on social media and online extremism, spent a weekend with the Cape Fear chapter of the Proud Boys. She wrote about the experience in Esquire and joined Amna Nawaz to discuss more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E155 | 57:46
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What brought Fauci back before Congress
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:20
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID origins hearing
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:18
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Climate-fueled wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:58
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Why single women are outpacing single men in homeownership
Single women are outpacing single men in homeownership, but some face backlash
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:32
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, but some vote for increase
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:22
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Ex-Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region
Former Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:44
Watch 3:06
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Jasmine Amy Rogers' Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Clip: S2026 E155 | 3:06
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq, Egypt
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq and Egypt
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:04
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
Clip: S2026 E154 | 6:11