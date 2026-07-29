Ex-Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region

Extras
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, but some vote for increase
Climate-fueled wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Jasmine Amy Rogers' Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Single women are outpacing single men in homeownership, but some face backlash
Journalist details weekend spent with far-right Proud Boys
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq and Egypt
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode