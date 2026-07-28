Netanyahu and Zelenskyy meet separately with Trump

Extras
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Board packed with Trump allies votes to weaken protections for historic sites
Why doctors say abortion bans are worsening medical care during miscarriages
New report reveals consequences of Trump administration's HIV/AIDS funding cuts
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
On 'Settle In,' Emilee Hackney and Amna Nawaz discuss Appalachian stereotypes
Thomas Hampson celebrates U.S. musical history with 'Song of America'
News Wrap: 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Japan
July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. air defense supply shrinks during Iran war, leaving experts concerned