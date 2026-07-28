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PBS News Hour

Netanyahu and Zelenskyy meet separately with Trump

Season 2026 Episode 154 | 4m 21s

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham was remembered as a tireless fighter for South Carolina and an influential fixture on the world stage during a memorial service in Washington. President Trump eulogized Graham after hosting two of Graham’s strongest international allies, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Nick Schifrin reports.

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July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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