July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What Netanyahu and Zelenskyy are hoping to accomplish after meetings with Trump
New report reveals consequences of Trump administration's HIV/AIDS funding cuts
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
How state abortion bans are affecting doctors and how they practice
Board packed with Trump allies votes to weaken protections for historic sites
News Wrap: 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Japan
On 'Settle In,' Emilee Hackney and Amna Nawaz discuss Appalachian stereotypes
Thomas Hampson celebrates U.S. musical history with 'Song of America'
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. air defense supply shrinks during Iran war, leaving experts concerned