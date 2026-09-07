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PBS News Hour

What went wrong before an Amazon jet barreled off the runway

Season 2026 Episode 183 | 5m 33s

Federal officials are investigating why an Amazon cargo jet overran a runway at Miami International Airport, striking two vehicles and killing five people. Video posted to social media shows the Boeing 767 jet was still airborne far down the runway before it touched down. Geoff Bennett discussed the questions surrounding this accident with aviation correspondent Miles O'Brien.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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