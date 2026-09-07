News Wrap: Marie brings dangerous surf to California coast

Extras
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm challenges
Inside southern Lebanon's villages where Israeli occupation has upended daily life
Gavin Newsom on how to beat the GOP: 'Democrats need to grow a backbone'
What went wrong before an Amazon cargo jet barreled off the runway in Miami
Far-right AfD win signals shift in Germany, raises alarm in Europe
September 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Pablo Torre breaks down financial questions surrounding Dodgers owner Mark Walter
Brooks and Capehart on Trump calling Iran war 'small potatoes'
What's next for Lindsay Clancy after a mistrial in her murder case