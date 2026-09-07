Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm challenges

Extras
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Marie brings dangerous surf to California coast
Inside southern Lebanon's villages where Israeli occupation has upended daily life
Gavin Newsom on how to beat the GOP: 'Democrats need to grow a backbone'
What went wrong before an Amazon cargo jet barreled off the runway in Miami
Far-right AfD win signals shift in Germany, raises alarm in Europe
Why the U.S. job market remains resilient in face of global pressures and inflation
Pablo Torre breaks down financial questions surrounding Dodgers owner Mark Walter
Brooks and Capehart on Trump calling Iran war 'small potatoes'
How Trump's attempt to restrict mail ballots is being challenged in court