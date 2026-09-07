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PBS News Hour

Inside southern Lebanon villages as Israel ramps up attacks

Season 2026 Episode 183 | 10m 56s

As part of its occupation of southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces have systematically destroyed dozens of villages, many of them home to Shia Muslims. Special correspondent Simona Foltyn and videographer Adrian Hartrick traveled to two Christian villages and one Sunni village near Israel’s occupation zone, demarcated by a so-called yellow line.

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