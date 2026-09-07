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PBS News Hour

Gavin Newsom on Democrats finding new ways to beat GOP

Season 2026 Episode 183 | 15m 08s

As California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has become one of the Democratic Party’s most vocal critics of President Trump. As speculation swirls around Newsom's own potential presidential bid, he's on the road and raising money to get more Democrats elected at the state level, where he says his party took its eye off the ball. Amna Nawaz caught up with Newsom in North and South Carolina.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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