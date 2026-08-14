© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Greece toughens stance on illegal migration

Season 2026 Episode 167 | 8m 01s

Eleven years into a migration crisis, Greece is trying to stop boats crossing from North Africa to the Greek island of Crete. Five European Union countries have made a breakthrough in their efforts to deport migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. Uganda in East Africa has agreed to accept them, although the deal has yet to be signed. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Athens.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E167 | 57:46
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Clip: S2026 E167 | 9:07
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Trump dismisses concerns over long-deployed carrier
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln
Clip: S2026 E167 | 6:17
Watch 10:49
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Clip: S2026 E167 | 10:49
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after guilty plea
Luigi Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after pleading guilty in federal case
Clip: S2026 E167 | 3:57
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe
News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe
Clip: S2026 E167 | 6:21
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Clip: S2026 E166 | 5:45
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
Family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
Clip: S2026 E166 | 5:32
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of homes in West Bank
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
Clip: S2026 E166 | 4:33
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report
Clip: S2026 E166 | 6:54