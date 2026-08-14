Greece toughens stance on illegal migration

Extras
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Luigi Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after pleading guilty in federal case
News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report