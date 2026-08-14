News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe

Extras
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Luigi Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after pleading guilty in federal case
Greece toughens stance on illegal migration with new deportation plan
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report