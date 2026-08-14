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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America

Season 2026 Episode 167 | 10m 49s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Kimberly Atkins Stohr of the Boston Globe join William Brangham to discuss the week in politics, including the surprising result in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary, the status of 'woke' politics in America and the stalemate between the U.S. and Iran.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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