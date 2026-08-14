Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America

Extras
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Luigi Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after pleading guilty in federal case
Greece toughens stance on illegal migration with new deportation plan
News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Teacher empowers her students to see themselves as art