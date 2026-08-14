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PBS News Hour

Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after guilty plea

Season 2026 Episode 167 | 3m 57s

In a surprise turn, Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione admitted he stalked and shot Thompson in 2024 outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan. He potentially faces life in prison. The 28-year-old is also still facing state murder charges for Thompson’s death in New York. Justice correspondent Ali Rogin reports.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
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Episode: S2026 E167 | 57:46
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Clip: S2026 E166 | 4:57