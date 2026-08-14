Mangione reveals motive for CEO's killing after guilty plea

Extras
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Congo Ebola outbreak on track to become deadliest in history
Greece toughens stance on illegal migration with new deportation plan
News Wrap: Record-breaking heat wave grips Europe
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
Baby elephant at National Zoo helps lead fight against deadly disease