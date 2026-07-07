EEOC abandons tool for combating workplace discrimination

Extras
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz
At NATO summit, Trump pressures allies on loyalty, defense spending and Greenland
More Democrats call for Platner to drop Maine Senate bid after sexual assault accusation
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
Trump administration takes major steps to roll back gun regulations