More Democrats call for Platner to drop Maine Senate bid

Extras
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz
At NATO summit, Trump pressures allies on loyalty, defense spending and Greenland
Trump's EEOC abandons key tool for combating workplace discrimination
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
What to know as ticks spread to new regions and bring new threats