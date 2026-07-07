News Wrap: Attempt to collect election worker info rejected

Extras
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs
How hospitals are using the arts to help patients recover
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz
More Democrats call for Platner to drop Maine Senate bid after sexual assault accusation
At NATO summit, Trump pressures allies on loyalty, defense spending and Greenland
Trump's EEOC abandons key tool for combating workplace discrimination
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children