U.S. strikes Iran after tanker attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Extras
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
At NATO summit, Trump pressures allies on loyalty, defense spending and Greenland
More Democrats call for Platner to drop Maine Senate bid after sexual assault accusation
Trump's EEOC abandons key tool for combating workplace discrimination
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs
July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president