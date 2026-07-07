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PBS News Hour

Trump pressures NATO on defense spending, loyalty, Greenland

Season 2026 Episode 139 | 7m 27s

New U.S. strikes on Iran come against the backdrop of the NATO summit in Turkey, where leaders are hoping to strengthen Europe’s ability to defend itself. President Trump brought his long-standing criticisms of European countries, once again expressing frustration over their defense spending and refusal to support the U. S. and Israeli war in Iran. Nick Schifrin reports from Ankara.

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Extras
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Episode: S2026 E139 | 57:46
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